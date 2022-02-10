HIGH POINT – Mr. Iveory “Slim” Caldwell entered into God’s eternal rest on Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born on July 5, 1945, in High Point, NC, a son of the late Emma Sharpe Caldwell. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Isaac Caldwell, Emmanuel Caldwell, George Caldwell, Edward Caldwell, and Malean Caldwell.
Iveory attended the High Point City Schools. He was a faithful employee with Harris Teeter for more than 30 years until his health began to decline. Iveory was of the Baptist faith. He was united in marriage to Merriam Yancey in 1968. To this union a daughter, Dawanna Denise Caldwell, was born.
Iveory loved his family, especially his grandchildren; but his great-grandchildren were his heart. He was always ready and willing to help his family and friends. Iveory could be seen on Friday or Saturday washing his cars, mowing his lawn, or just relaxing outside under the carport. His hobbies included repairing things and hunting; but his joy was fishing, especially with his extended brother, Alphonso Martin.
To cherish his memories, Iveory leaves: his wife, Merriam of the home; his daughter, Dawanna of the home; a brother, Bobby McCutcheon of High Point, NC; a sister, Rhonda Crosby of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Candace Caldwell of High Point, NC, and Jason Caldwell of the home; two great-grandchildren, Aalyria “Lyrie” Green, and Da’Mauri “Mauri” Autery; a sister-in-law, Ruth Caldwell of High Point, NC; one special niece, Molliestine Caldwell; extended family, Alphonso (MaeFrances) Martin, and James (Glenda) Martin of High Point, NC; as well as a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Caldwell family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
