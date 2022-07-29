HPTNWS- 7-30-22 GARRY, IVAN.jpg

HIGH POINT — Ivan Bayard Garry died on July 22, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Davis Garry, and his sister, Judy Garry of Asheville, NC, as well as two loving children and their spouses, Amanda Garry Swartz and husband Ralph of Raleigh, NC and Adam Davis Garry and wife Jennings of Asheville, NC. Ivan is also survived by his four grandchildren, who knew him as “Poppy”: Hannah Swartz, Miles Swartz, Porter Minton, and Abe Garry. Ivan was preceded in death by his older sister, Paula Garry Savett of Santa Monica, California.

Ivan was born on July 3, 1938 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Augustus and Emilie Hershfield Garry. He attended McCallie School in Chattanooga and graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1956. He furthered his studies at the University of Southern California, served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and worked in retail sales in southern California before returning to Chattanooga to help run the family business. Following a move to Atlanta, he met Barbara, who was the love of his life. They married in April of 1972 and moved to High Point in 1976, where they put down roots.

