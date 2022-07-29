HIGH POINT — Ivan Bayard Garry died on July 22, 2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Davis Garry, and his sister, Judy Garry of Asheville, NC, as well as two loving children and their spouses, Amanda Garry Swartz and husband Ralph of Raleigh, NC and Adam Davis Garry and wife Jennings of Asheville, NC. Ivan is also survived by his four grandchildren, who knew him as “Poppy”: Hannah Swartz, Miles Swartz, Porter Minton, and Abe Garry. Ivan was preceded in death by his older sister, Paula Garry Savett of Santa Monica, California.
Ivan was born on July 3, 1938 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Augustus and Emilie Hershfield Garry. He attended McCallie School in Chattanooga and graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1956. He furthered his studies at the University of Southern California, served in the U.S. Army Reserve, and worked in retail sales in southern California before returning to Chattanooga to help run the family business. Following a move to Atlanta, he met Barbara, who was the love of his life. They married in April of 1972 and moved to High Point in 1976, where they put down roots.
Ivan’s gift for connecting with people set him apart in business. After more than 20 years working in the furniture industry, he began a career in commercial real estate and established High Point Furniture Market Services. He was an active member of Furnitureland Rotary Club for many years.
Among many other fine qualities, Ivan was known for his playfulness, lively sense of humor, kindness, and good nature. He was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and had a particular fondness for children. Ivan could light up a room and make magic happen wherever he went. He loved birthday parties, watermelon eating (he put salt on his), fireworks, and parades, and he had a talent for making animals out of cloth napkins whenever there was a crowd of children around. He had a remarkable ear for music despite having no formal training and enjoyed improvising on the piano and playing his heart out on the harmonica. He also had an affinity for driving classic cars in beautiful hues, ranging from restored Porsches to MINI Coopers.
Ivan loved his family and was deeply loved in return. His light continues to shine.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Mental Health Associates of the Triad, 910 Mill Avenue, High Point, NC 27260 or Open Door Ministries of High Point, 400 North Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com
Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.