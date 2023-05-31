HIGH POINT — Isaac Murray, 84, was born on Feb. 9, 1939 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Andrew and Ethel Dantzler Murray. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Lynn Murray; two brothers, James Noble and Fleming Murray.
He was a member of Word of Comfort Outreach Ministry under Pastor Nadine Quick.
Isaac grew up in High Point, NC where he attended High Point City Schools. He retired from the City of High Point’s Parks & Recreation Department where he worked for over 40 years. He was known for riding his bike around High Point, whether to work or for enjoyment. He also loved to chew his tobacco. Recently, he was a participant at the Emmanuel Senior Enrichment Center, where he was known as the being “full of life and kind.” Isaac was the "life of the party" and he did not meet a stranger. He would help anyone. Isaac was affectionately called “Bubba” by his twin sister and called “Unk” by many of his family members and people in the community.
He was married to Patricia (Mock) Murray of Jamestown, NC; In addition to her, he leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Cheryl “Dee Dee” Murray and Pamela Murray of Baltimore, MD; three sons, Curtis (Julie) Murray of Converse, TX, Kenneth Murray of Baltimore, MD, and Christopher (Shauntey) Murray of Worton, MD; eight grandchildren: Sherita, Kellie, Ryan, Jennifer, Mustafa, Curtis Jr., William and Jennice; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, his twin, Rebecca Murray Mack of High Point, NC and Ethel Murray of High Point, NC; one brother, Andrew (Trevolia) Murph Jr. of High Point, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special appreciation to Ms. Sandra and Mr. Ronald Hayes for helping care for our dear loved one.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
