HIGH POINT — Isaac Murray, 84, was born on Feb. 9, 1939 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Andrew and Ethel Dantzler Murray. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Lynn Murray; two brothers, James Noble and Fleming Murray.

He was a member of Word of Comfort Outreach Ministry under Pastor Nadine Quick.

