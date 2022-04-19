HIGH POINT — Mr. Isaac “Ike” Kregger Musick, age 93, formerly of Colfax, passed away on April 17, 2022 at Glenaire Nursing Center in Cary, North Carolina.
Ike was born April 28, 1928, a son of Isaac W. and Nannie L. Musick of the Green Springs Community in Washington County, Virginia. He graduated from Berea Foundations School in 1951, served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, and graduated from Eastern Kentucky State College in 1957. He worked at Raytheon as a draftsman for one year, and then began his 30 year tenure as an Industrial Arts teacher at Ferndale Middle School.
Ike was also a licensed barber, owning and operating his own shop in High Point for several years. Ike loved woodworking, especially turning wood on the lathe; gardening (tomatoes were his favorite); and fishing. He loved his family and friends and, with his wife, was a devoted member of Oakview United Methodist Church for many years. Ike was a lifelong learner and participated in many Bible studies and Elderhostel classes, and tackled the challenge of learning how to use the iPad with quiet determination and persistence. Ike found joy in living the golden rule, and showed kindness and patience to everyone.
Surviving is his brother, James D. Musick of Round Hill, VA; children, Nathan (Vesselina) Musick, Sharon (Nigel) Walker, and Steven (Lori) Musick; and grandchildren, Isaac A. (Maya) Musick, Sadie Musick, Peter Walker, Mary Katherine Musick, and Michael Musick. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Daphne B. Musick, as well as six sisters and six brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Chaplain Robbin Mundy officiating. His interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Sunday at the funeral home.
His family extends their deep appreciation to those who provided extra care at the end of Ike’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea University (https://www.berea.edu). Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Blessed be the memory of Isaac K. Musick.
