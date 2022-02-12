HIGH POINT — Irma Jo Tipton Smith, 85, of High Point, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born March 21, 1931, in a beautiful place called Bald Creek, now known as Burnsville, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Tipton and the late Byrd Tipton. Ms. Jo lived on a farm of forty acres with horses, mules, cows, pigs, and chickens.
She went to high school in Bald Creek where she was a cheerleader. After high school, she graduated from nursing school and did internships at Wilmington and Duke.
During Christmas break, she met Creed R. Smith and they married two months later in New Orleans where Creed was serving in the US Coast Guard. Later in life, she became a silk floral designer for Rose Furniture, was a realtor, and a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Creed R. Smith of the home; daughter, Lindsey Smith (Rick Wesnofske) of High Point; brother, Donald Tipton of Burnsville; and sister, Betty Radford of Mars Hill.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Church with Rev. Sandra McNeil and Rev. Ken Lyon officiating. Inurnment will be private in the church columbarium.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury Room.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
