HIGH POINT — Irma Jean Tucker Mason, 79, departed this life on Sept. 27, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. She was born on April 18, 1943, to Thelma Tucker and George Robinson in Durham, NC.
She is a graduate of Hillside High School. Irma received a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina Central University in 1967.
Irma is survived by her cherished husband, Dr. Peter E. Mason Sr.; daughter, Dr. Letita R. Mason of Durham, NC; son, Peter E. Mason Jr. (Dorothy) of Charlotte, NC; grandsons, Tory Galer, of Atlanta, GA, Jordon Thomas (Yazmin) of Charlotte, NC; granddaughters, Chloe Boyd of High Point, NC, Kayla Trice (Shawn) of Charlotte, NC, and Daysha Mason of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren, Marsena Davis, Mariyah Davis, Kimbella Walker of High Point, NC, Matthew Griffin, Aliyah Barkley, Jossemar Palomares, Jolene Palomares, Jordon Thomas Jr., Jodeci Thomas of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Edward Robinson, Travis Robinson, Donnie Robinson, Frankie Robinson of Maryland and Richard Tucker of Palm Coast, FL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church 1116 Montlieu Avenue. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.