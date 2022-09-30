HPTNWS- 10-1-22 MASON, IRMA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Irma Jean Tucker Mason, 79, departed this life on Sept. 27, 2022, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC. She was born on April 18, 1943, to Thelma Tucker and George Robinson in Durham, NC.

She is a graduate of Hillside High School. Irma received a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina Central University in 1967.

