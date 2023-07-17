ARCHDALE — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Iris Flinchum York, who peacefully left us on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Iris, a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, was 93 years young.
Born on March 10, 1930, in High Point to Esther Flinchum and Walter Flinchum, Iris's life was marked by her unwavering faith, a dedicated spirit of service, and an enduring love for her family.
After a long residence in Archdale, she is now at home with the Lord following a year of declining health. Despite these challenges, Iris's spirit remained bright and resilient. She was a beacon of strength, inspiring those around her with her grace and resilience.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Gary York of Archdale; granddaughter, Marissa Bernard of Ashburn, VA; great-grandson, Oliver Bernard of Ashburn, VA; brother, Max Flinchum of Greensboro; sister, Brenda Farlow, brother-in-law, Lewis Farlow of Jamestown, sister-in-law, Sonja Flinchum of Greensboro, and close friend Carolyn Gant.
Iris joins in heavenly rest her beloved husband, Garland York; her parents, Esther and Walter; her brother, Russell Flinchum; and her sisters, Ruby Smith, Hazel Floyd, and Barbara Cecil-Reddick.
Iris loved traveling with family and cherished long conversations over the phone. However, her heart's true passion was her faith. She attended church regularly and took great joy in worshiping. She provided an invaluable service to her community by offering transportation to those who otherwise would not have been able to attend church services.
In her final days, Iris received extraordinary, loving care from her devoted son, Gary, and the compassionate team at Medi Home Health and Hospice. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to this group for their unwavering kindness and support during this difficult time.
Iris' departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her memory remains a guiding light for all who knew her. In honor of Iris, let us celebrate her spirit of service, devotion to her faith, and immense love for her family. Iris will forever live in our hearts, and her legacy of love and faith will continue to inspire us.
Iris’ life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Archdale United Methodist Church at 11543 N. Main Street in Archdale, with Reverend Alexis Coleman officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
