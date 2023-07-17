HPTNWS- 7-18-23 YORK, IRIS.jpg

ARCHDALE — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Iris Flinchum York, who peacefully left us on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Iris, a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, was 93 years young.

Born on March 10, 1930, in High Point to Esther Flinchum and Walter Flinchum, Iris's life was marked by her unwavering faith, a dedicated spirit of service, and an enduring love for her family.