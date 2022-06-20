JAMESTOWN — Iris Ruth Cecil Bowman of Jamestown, 90, entered Heaven on June 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in High Point, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. Cecil and Eliza Shore Cecil.
Iris is survived by her son, James Bowman Jr. (Jill) and her daughter, Nancy Gant (Arthur); brother, Bobby Cecil (Edith); four grandchildren, Katy Gant, Mary Hudson (Kris), Molly Everhart (Alex), and Alex Bowman (Caroline), and six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three brothers, Melvin, Clarence Jr (Lavonne), and Ray (Geraldine); and by two sisters, Mary Jones (Robert) and Nancy Priddy (Loie). She was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
Iris died at High Point Regional Hospital where she received her RN degree in the first class of graduates of High Point Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Her long career as a nurse included The Medical Group Family Practice and High Point Urology.
She was an avid reader. She loved working in her yard with all her beautiful flowers. Her favorite times were spent together with her family, especially her grandchildren. Iris was strong and compassionate yet wise and witty. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Iris was a life-long member of English Road Baptist Church. Although her mind diminished she never forgot her church. She never failed to invite her many kind caregivers at Brookdale Memory Care to go to church with her “tomorrow.” Memorials should be directed to English Road Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 conducted by Rev. Dr. James Summey. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with an 11 service in the Chapel.
Condolences may be shared on Iris’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
