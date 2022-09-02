HIGH POINT — Irene Pulliam Rush of High Point passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1916, to the late Thomas and Emma Rierson Watts Pulliam.
Irene was a kind, generous person who spent a great deal of time helping neighbors when they had minor medical issues and other needs. She was once asked how she managed to live so long, and she replied: “By eating right, following doctor’s orders, trusting in God, not letting stress get to me, and being ornery.”
Her 106 years spanned the Great Depression, WWII, the invention of television, and so much more. The 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor was the most memorable event in her life, as her husband (Paul Rush) and her were moving into a new house in High Point on that date. Irene recalled when she could purchase a loaf of bread for 7 cents, and her house payment was $25/month. She outlived her husband by 56 years.
Irene’s best vacation was a 1984 trip to the Amish country. In her later life, Irene enjoyed simple things like crocheting, spending time with her cats, and doing good deeds for others.
Irene was born in Stokes County, near King, and she was raised on a tobacco farm in her early years. At age 14, Irene and her mother (Emma Pulliam) began running a boarding house, and they kept it in operation for over 20 years. She also used to mend clothes for A Cleaner World, and she worked as a looper for Triangle Hosiery. Irene also worked in a cafeteria in High Point next to the old Center Theater. One of Irene’s fondest memories was recalling the day when Elvis Presley came to the theater, and she got to actually see him in person.
Irene has outlived 12 brothers and sisters. For the past 10 years, Irene has lived with Susan Watson and Debbie Watson. Although Susan and Debbie were not blood relatives, they took the responsibility of serving as primary caregivers because they felt like Irene was like a grandmother to both of them.
Irene regularly told numerous interesting stories, like having a “courting room” in the boarding house, about the time she got jealous because her future husband brought another female to the boarding house, and how all of her future husband’s clothes (including his underwear) were stolen one day while he was sleeping in his room. (If not for a generous friend who helped out, poor Paul would have had to walk around without any clothes.)
Her niece (Susan Ryan) loved Irene deeply until Susan passed away in 2016. Susan often summed up Irene’s long life by saying: “Irene loves life.”
Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. , at Floral Garden Memorial Park.
