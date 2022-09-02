HPTNWS- 9-3-22 RUSH, IRENE.jpg

HIGH POINT — Irene Pulliam Rush of High Point passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1916, to the late Thomas and Emma Rierson Watts Pulliam.

Irene was a kind, generous person who spent a great deal of time helping neighbors when they had minor medical issues and other needs. She was once asked how she managed to live so long, and she replied: “By eating right, following doctor’s orders, trusting in God, not letting stress get to me, and being ornery.”

Trending Videos