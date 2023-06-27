RALEIGH — Irene Bowers Honbarrier, age 89 of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to Arthur Guy and Allie Miller Bowers. Irene married Robert Lee Honbarrier, deceased, on May 23, 1953 and moved to High Point, NC. She worked for Piedmont Airlines and enjoyed giving back to the community by volunteering with the Red Cross for 20 + years. She was a member and past president of the High Point Fine Art Guild. Irene moved to Raleigh about 13 years ago to be closer to her family.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Pearl Victoria Bowers, sister Betty Jo Wagner, brothers Hurshel and Ronald Bowers.