RALEIGH — Irene Bowers Honbarrier, age 89 of Raleigh, NC, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. She was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to Arthur Guy and Allie Miller Bowers. Irene married Robert Lee Honbarrier, deceased, on May 23, 1953 and moved to High Point, NC. She worked for Piedmont Airlines and enjoyed giving back to the community by volunteering with the Red Cross for 20 + years. She was a member and past president of the High Point Fine Art Guild. Irene moved to Raleigh about 13 years ago to be closer to her family.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Pearl Victoria Bowers, sister Betty Jo Wagner, brothers Hurshel and Ronald Bowers.
She is survived by her children Reginald Gray Honbarrier and wife Mary of Wilmington, NC and Roger Britt Honbarrier and wife Mary Scott of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren Ashley Britt Honbarrier and husband Ryan of Wake Forest and Robert Scott Honbarrier of Wake Forest, NC; great grandchildren John Ryan Rimmele Jr., Gray Roger Rimmele, Rowan Lynn Rimmele and Boaz Hudson Rimmele all of Wake Forest, NC.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 1 p.m. in the Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina at www.foodbankcenc.org.
The Bright Funeral Home is serving this family.
