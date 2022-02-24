HIGH POINT — Inez Nelson Hayworth, 95, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Hospice Home.
Inez was born in Randolph County on March 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Logan and Mamie Ferguson Nelson. She worked at Laughlin Hosiery Mill in Randleman for many years prior to her marriage to J. Harry Hayworth in 1977. Harry passed away in 2012. Inez enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening and writing poetry. She was a long-time member of Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, where she served as youth director, Sunday School teacher and various other ministries within the church. In recent years, she attended Oak Hill Friends Meeting. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Mae Farlow, Eleanor Nelson and Lela Baker; and two brothers, Allen Nelson and Leroy Nelson.
Surviving are a sister-in-law, Julia Nelson; nieces, Eunice Segers, Lois Saunders (Morris), Audrey Toth (Kelly), Jean Antrim (Carl Jr.), Elaine Beaver (Gene), Joy Mitchem, Tonia Nelson, and Tina Sides (Dennis); nephews, Joel Farlow (Pat), Keith Nelson (Myrna), Charles Baker (Bonnie), and Johnny Baker (Netta); nieces-in-law, Vicki Farlow and Beverly Nelson; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A celebration of Inez’s life will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, by Pastor John Sides and Dr. Roland Cavanaugh. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Friends Meeting or Hospice of the Piedmont.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Hayworth family.
