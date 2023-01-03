HPTNWS-01-04-23 WILLIAMS, IDA.jpg

VALE — Ida Mae Wyant Williams, age 78, of Lynn Mountain Road in Vale, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Ms. Williams was born January 28, 1944, in Cleveland County, NC, a daughter of the late Arney Shuford Wyant and Edith Mae Goodnight Wyant.

