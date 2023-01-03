VALE — Ida Mae Wyant Williams, age 78, of Lynn Mountain Road in Vale, NC, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Ms. Williams was born January 28, 1944, in Cleveland County, NC, a daughter of the late Arney Shuford Wyant and Edith Mae Goodnight Wyant.
Ms. Williams is survived by her brothers, Joe Wyant (Scottie) of Hickory, and Don Wyant (Dottie) of Vale; sisters, Sarah Parrish of Fayetteville, and Texie Richardson of Vale; “good neighbors” and close family, Dwayne, Brandy, Bailey, and Anderson Wyant; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Patty Wyant, Elaine Wyant, Judy Cox, and Irene Peeler; step daughter, Sharon Phillips; daughter-in law, Lori Ballard (Mike); and grandchildren to whom she was so devoted, CJ, Cameron, and Sabrina Williams.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Carter Williams; brothers, Charlie, Bernice, John, and Arney Wyant; and sisters, Ann Young, Mary Kate Peeler, Farris Wyant, and Gladys Ellis.
A funeral service for Ms. Williams will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 06, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Vale, NC, with Reverend Tommy Lineberger officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.
Interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 07, 2023, in the Floral Garden Park Cemetery, High Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 7, Vale, NC 28168; or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20006. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, NC, is serving the Williams family.
