THOMASVILLE — Hubert Michael Clinard, age 70, died on Sept. 30, 2021. He was born in Thomasville, NC, on Oct. 16, 1950, to Hubert Conrad Clinard and Thelma Hege Clinard.
Mike retired as a quality control operator in plastics. His passion was riding his Harley Davidson and going on benefit rides when he was able to do so.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Walser Clinard; son, Scott Clinard and his wife, Xiomara; granddaughter, Melissa; three sisters, Carol, Amy and Amanda; one brother, Eric; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Sara Clinard.
A funeral service will be held at West End United Methodist Church, 600 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville.
The family will greet friends today from 6-8 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 18 Randolph St., Thomasville.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to His Laboring Few Ministries, 812 Martin Luther King Drive, Thomasville, N.C. 27360, or West End United Methodist Church, 600 Lexington Ave., Thomasville, N.C. 27360, or a charity of one’s choice.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville. Online condolences can be made at www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com — select obituaries.
