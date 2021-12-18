HIGH POINT — Mr. Hubert “Pete” Barrino made his transition from this earthly life on Monday, December 13, 2021, at The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center. He was born in Union County, NC on April 21, 1941, a son of the late Curtis Edward Barrino, Sr., and Madie Medley Barrino. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Richard Medley, Curtis Edward Barrino, Jr., and JoAnn Pride.
Pete attended the public schools of Guilford County and was a graduate of William Penn High School. He was employed in the nursing home industry as a CNA. Pete was an entertainer, who enjoyed singing with his very melodious voice. He also liked yodeling, and possessed a wonderful sense of humor, telling jokes and making people laugh.
Survived to cherish precious memories are a son, Ricky B. Clark; five daughters, Lisa Barrino, Cynthia M. Price (Ricky), Tonya Gray Brown, Vanessa H. Owens, and Donatta McCall; nine grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Julius Barrino (Brenda), Nathaniel Barrino, Perry Barrino (Daisy), Sheila Barrino Patterson (Johnnie), Olivia Barrino, Carolyn Barrino McBride, Jackie Chapman (Lorenzo), Randall Barrino, and Joseph Barrino (Tawanna); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Barrino family at phillips
