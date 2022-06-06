THOMASVILLE — Reverend Hoyt Watts, 85, a resident of Broad Street, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point. He was born on June 5, 1936, in Columbus County, Tabor City, NC, to Cordis Odell Watts and Eva Bell Watts. He was a resident of Thomasville for most of his life and he retired from Stroupe Mirror Company. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in both Korea and Vietnam. He was an ordained Baptist minister and a member of Southgate Baptist Church. He loved to collect coins and comic books.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol Geraldine Walser Watts, on Oct. 27, 2019; son, Jamie Hoyt Watts; brothers, Hubert Watts and Frank Watts; sisters, Myrtie Blanton, Mary Lou Bullard, Elizabeth Tyler and Gladys Graham; and grandson, Bradley Ryan Greene.
Surviving are his sons, Tony Watts and wife Sandi and Chris Watts and wife Leslie, all of Thomasville; daughters, Angel Sims and husband Kim and Sonya Bingham and husband Jack, all of Thomasville; brothers, Grady Watts and wife Pauline, of Loris, SC, and Homer Watts and wife Linda, of Thomasville; sisters, Essie Nealey, of Tabor City, NC, and Princess Olshinski, of Thomasville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Southgate Baptist Church, with Rev. Russel Fox and Rev. Chuck Garner officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262 or to Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Ofc. Federal Bldg., 251 N. Main St., Rm 151, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27101.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
