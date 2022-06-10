KERNERSVILLE — Howard Wayne Jordan, age 80, of Kernersville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Howard was born Nov. 25, 1941 in High Point, North Carolina to the late Arthur B. Jordan Sr. and Delcia Harris Jordan.
Howard has a passion for hot rods and restoring them to their former glory. He was a long time employee of KenMar, Inc. He was a beloved son, brother, father and grandfather who will be missed by all.
Howard is survived by his children, Mark Jordan and Kristen Blevins and husband Matthew; grandchildren, Bryce Jordan, Parker Blevins and Raelynn Blevins; and brother, Bethel Jordan.
A celebration of life for Howard will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Sechrest-Davis Funerals of High Point; Pastor Phil Wilson officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com for the Jordan family.
