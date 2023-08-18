GREENSBORO — Howard Theodore Silverstein, 84, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2023.
He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, a son to Irving and Lillian Silverstein. As a child his family moved to High Point, North Carolina. He attended the University of North Carolina which was the foundation of the three most important aspects of his life (other than his family). He began dating his wife of 61 years Linda, graduated in accounting that led to him establishing his own CPA firm and last but not least was a lifelong Tarheel Basketball fan.
Howard was active in the Jewish Community and served as treasurer of the Greensboro Jewish Federation, the Blumenthal Jewish Home and Temple Emanuel. Howard is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Laurie Sonshein (Ray), son-in-law Dale Whetstone, and grandchildren Lauren Whetstone (Scott Milliken), Aaron Whetstone, Jake and Cole Sonshein. Howard is preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca (Becky) Whetstone and sister (Sandra Ferber).
The service will be held at Temple Emanuel on Jefferson Road, Greensboro at 10 a.m., Friday, August 18, and followed by burial at the Hebrew Cemetery in High Point. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Emanuel or the Greensboro Jewish Federation.
