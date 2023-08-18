GREENSBORO — Howard Theodore Silverstein, 84, of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2023.

He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York, a son to Irving and Lillian Silverstein. As a child his family moved to High Point, North Carolina. He attended the University of North Carolina which was the foundation of the three most important aspects of his life (other than his family). He began dating his wife of 61 years Linda, graduated in accounting that led to him establishing his own CPA firm and last but not least was a lifelong Tarheel Basketball fan.