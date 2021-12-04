HIGH POINT — Howard Odell Hayes Jr., 76, of High Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
No services
are planned at this
time.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Howard Odell Hayes Jr., 76, of High Point, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at High Point Medical Center.
No services
are planned at this
time.
Wright Funerals-
Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.