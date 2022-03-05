HIGH POINT — Howard Edwin “Ed” Sechrest, 81, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence.
He was born March 11, 1940, in High Point and was the son of the late Howard McCoy and Lauretta Cecil Sechrest. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Archdale United Methodist Church.
Ed was president and operator of Piedmont Wholesale in High Point and later owner and operator of Southern Sales and Imports, Inc. in Archdale. He had served on the Board of Directors for Wachovia Bank and Marlin Quay Marina in Garden City, South Carolina.
He was a wise man who always gave good advice and was a loving Pawpaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reba Evelyn Bundy Sechrest.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Joan Angel (Ron Thompson); grandchildren, Leslie Angel Durm (Tommy) and Stephen Keith Angel II (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Emalee Grace Durm, Anniston Faith Durm, Thomas Dalton Durm and Brodie Jett Durm; and brother, Larry Sechrest (Maxine); and his best pal and dog, Buddy, all of Archdale
Memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor Harold Bumby officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Ed’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kicks for Christ Ministry, 301 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263; or Providence Wesleyan Church, 1505 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Sechrest family.
