HIGH POINT — Mr. Howard Douglas “Doug” Dawson, 80, of the Wallburg Community went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 while at his residence. He was born on Jan. 13, 1941 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Winfred Nelson and Nellie Tate Dawson. The fixer of clocks and all things automotive, loving his 1951 Ford truck. The picker of banjos and guitars and the player of pianos. The hunter of deer and turkey. The one who would watch Benny Hill and sneak daughter Angelia to join him. The one who loved his grands and great-grands immensely. The one who took care of his wife during times of need. The one who was up to date on all things political. Doug peacefully took his last breath on Monday at 2:43 p.m. while in the arms of his wife and daughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Jared Cole Roberts; seven brothers; and son, Tony Barnes.
Surviving of the home is his wife, Faye Nunley Dawson; daughter Angelia Roberts and husband Roy of Midway; brother, Everette “Moe” Dawson and special sister-in-law, Sylvia of Claudville, Virginia; granddaughter, Haley Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Dawson Cole Walser, and Hudson Ellis Walser.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at J.C. Green and Sons Wallburg Chapel with the Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home, 10103 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem. Memorial gifts may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dawson family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
