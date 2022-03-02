HIGH POINT – Hosie Thomas Starr Jr. departed this life on Feb. 26, 2022, at Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson, N.C. after a brief illness. He entered through heaven’s gates at the blessed age of 97. He was the son of Hosie Thomas Starr Sr. and Hazel Johnson Starr. Hosie was a lifelong resident of High Point; however, for the past four years, he resided in Franklinton, N.C.
He was affectionately called “H.T.” Hosie was a graduate of William Penn High School. He served in the US Army during World War II and was honorably discharged Feb. 17, 1946, after providing dedicated service. His military honors included the American Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal.
He was a major contributor to the success of the High Point furniture industry as he worked for various furniture companies before retiring from Disque Furniture Company where he was employed as a supervisor in the shipping department. Hosie worked closely with his father as they serviced and repaired circulation for home heaters. Simple, easy, dependable, family-oriented, good-neighbor, and compassionate best describe his character.
He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Maggie LaRuth Starr; parents, Hosie and Hazel Starr; siblings, Charles Starr, Melvin Starr, George Starr, and Louise Starr-Harrington.
He leaves to cherish precious memories a devoted son, Reverend Hosie T. Starr III, caring and compassionate daughter-in-law, Reverend Gwendolyn Toone Starr; nephew, Melvin (Nancy) Starr; special children-friends Deacon Rodney (Janice), and Cole Baldwin along with a host of other family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, March 5 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 4 at Johnson and Sons Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
