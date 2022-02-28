HIGH POINT — Hosie T. Starr, Jr. “H.T.”, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Maria Parham Hospital. A graveside service will take place at 12 noon on Saturday, March 5, at Guilford Memorial Park, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
