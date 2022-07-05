SOPHIA — Hope Snyder Duncan (92) passed away Saturday July 2 2022 at Pennybyrn Memory Care of Jamestown after a long battle with dementia. Mrs. Duncan was predeceased by her parents, Muriel and Percy Snider, as well as 2 brothers; Claude and Wayne Snyder.
In 2020, her husband of 72 years, William T Duncan, passed away as well.
Hope Duncan is survived by 1 child, her son Mark (Iris) of Thomasville; a sister, Sue Edwards of New Bern, and a sister-in-law, Betty Snider of Sophia. Hope Duncan was blessed with 3 grandchildren. A most favored grand-daughter, Amanda Duncan lives in Yadkinville and has given Hope Duncan 2 great grandsons. Hope Duncan repeatedly expressed pride in the work ethic and parenting skills of Amanda. In addition, a grandson, Eric (Jennifer) of Lexington has given Hope Duncan 2 more grandchildren, and the youngest grandchild, Meredith resides in Greensboro NC. Hope Duncan has too many favored nieces and nephews to list.
Love of God’s word was of upmost importance to Hope Duncan. She gave many hand painted dolls and artwork landscapes to her friends and family. Her talent and artistic ability was a gift from God and she wished to share with those who appreciated her skills.
Hope Duncan held a special place in her heart for Old Union Methodist Church in Sophia for over 8 decades and some summers would travel over 120 miles from Goldsboro, NC to Sophia so her son could go to Vacation Bible School at Old Union, such as she did during her formative years. In the mid-90s, Hope Duncan began to attend Sophia Baptist and made many friends there but her true love of church began as an 8 year old little girl that rode in a horse drawn wagon to attend Old Union Methodist Church in the 1930s.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Old Union Methodist General Fund in Sophia, NC.
A small service will be held at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, Friday, July 8 at 2 p.m. presided by the Reverend Steve Bergkamp and the eulogy will be given by her son, Mark. Family will receive friends in the chapel after the service.
Condolences may be shared on Hope’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is assisting the family.
