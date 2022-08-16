FAYETTEVILLE — Homer “Pappy” Charles Shoe, 96, of Fayetteville was called to his eternal home on the evening of August 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home is entrusted with his Celebration of Life Ceremonies. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC. The funeral will be Thursday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at Rogers and Breece. Burial will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens on Raeford Road. Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be given.
Homer is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann, and Dewey Boyles. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Erika T. Shoe of the home; five loving sons and their spouses: James Dwight Shoe, Charles Ralph Shoe both of Fayetteville, Andi Craig Shoe and Sheila of High Point, Thomas Edward Shoe and Vallery, Michael Gene Shoe and Susan also of Fayetteville; stepdaughter, Dagmar Schenk and her husband, Winifred along with their two children, Katrine and Andre of Germany. His grandchildren, who referred to him as “Opa”: Tara Ewald (Tim), Desiree Poritt (Guy), Jordan Shoe, Dillon Shoe, Rocky Shoe, Tyler Shoe, Tess Shoe, Chad Shoe (Valerie), Brittany Jones (Richard), Jeremy Miller, Brooke Burns (Matt), Jessica Shoe, Tanner D. Shoe, Brandie Eiler (Corbin), Christy McInnis, and Kyle Shoe (Brittany). Thus far he had been blessed with 17 great grandchildren.
Opa stood proud to be the patriarch of the Shoe Family. He was our HERO! Homer was born in Thomasville, NC and spent most of his adolescent years there. He left his mark on Thomasville High School as an exceptional athlete. Baseball being his favorite sport he also set records in football, basketball, and track. He later became a member of the All Army National Baseball Team.
After high school he attended William and Mary College studying Business Administration. He then decided to join the Navy, where he served two years prior to joining the Army. Retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer (CW-4) in 1980 with over 30 years of service. He served several tours overseas. He assumed the name “Pappy” from his array of military friends who became family.
Not only was Pappy an exemplary, dedicated soldier he was a decorated soldier. To name a few of the medals he received: 2-National Defense Service Medals, 3-Bronze Stars, 3-Good Conduct Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, 2-Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Medals, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Staff Service Medal, Armed Services Reserve Medal, and Legion of Merit Medal. He also received many badges, awards, certificates, and plaques. Pappy fulfilled his obligation by serving his country with Honor, Distinction, Courage, and great Pride. He proved God first, family and country. Pappy was a faithful member of Eureka Baptist Church.
He enjoyed attending Sunday school and talking with his classmates. He was also a 55-year Mason of the Clifford Duell Masonic Lodge in Fayetteville. Throughout the years he was honored with lifelong memberships to: The Cumberland County Shriners, The Scottish Rite and The Knights of Pythias. Pappy and Erika met when he was on tour in Germany.
On July 24, 2022, they celebrated 63 years of marriage. She was the love of his life, and he is hers. Of all his aliases, “Dad” was by far his favorite title. He would often speak of his boys, calling them in number from 1-5. Saying he was proud of his boys would be an understatement. He was competitive and he enjoyed challenging them to a relay race, arm wrestling ... it did not matter but was fun to watch. His grip was one you could not escape-he was tough, and he was strong.
He will be missed immensely. He touched many lives. We “Thank” God for every day he loaned him to us. We hold tight to our faith and know we will see him again. He fought his fight like a true SOLDIER-SHOE STRONG.
In lieu of flowers: Please consider making a donation so that we can continue serving the residents and staff at the VA Nursing Home. We have named our project the “VA Nursing Home Hero Project.”
Our family will manage the donations and continue blessing the residents and staff. You may make checks payable to: Thomas Shoe, 7779 Dragonhead Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
