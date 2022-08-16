HPTNWS- 8-17-22 SHOE, HOMER.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE — Homer “Pappy” Charles Shoe, 96, of Fayetteville was called to his eternal home on the evening of August 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home is entrusted with his Celebration of Life Ceremonies. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC. The funeral will be Thursday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at Rogers and Breece. Burial will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens on Raeford Road. Masonic Rites and Military Honors will be given.

Trending Videos