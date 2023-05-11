NEW BERN — Homer “Lewis” Biggerstaff, 96, gently surrendered Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in New Bern, NC. Lewis was born in Spindale, NC and grew up in Berea, Kentucky. He spent the summers in his beloved mountains of Hyden, KY at the home of his Grandparents. He received an honorable discharge from the US Navy in 1946 and attended the University of Kentucky Engineering School. After successfully pursuing his degree, he graduated and married Johanne Graham of Paducah, KY.
After engineering positions with several small tool and die shops, he moved to Alabama with Ford Motor Company. After 5 years with Ford, he moved to Indiana with Chrysler. In 1968 Lewis began a career with Arwood Corporation, a tool and die manufacturer with plants in California, Texas and High Point, NC where they chose to live. He and Johanne had seven children together. From his original position of manufacturing manager over the three plants, he rose to be president of Arwood and also served as the president of the SDCE industry trade group. He was a Senior Vice President of Interlake Steel after Interlake’s acquisition of Arwood.
