ASHEBORO – Nancy Hilda Pickrel Ward, 87, of Asheboro, passed away on March 17, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1934 in Washington, DC to R.W. and Roxie Pickrel. Mrs. Ward married James Lewis Ward on June 18, 1954. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2020. She lived most of her life in High Point where she attended school and graduated from High Point Central High in 1952. Mrs. Ward retired after 32 years of working in accounting with furniture manufacturers and CPA firms. She served on the Randolph County Board of Election for six years and volunteered for several organizations.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her son, Dale Ward and wife Angie of Denton; grandsons, Chase L. Ward and wife Canaan of Myrtle Beach, SC, Taylor M. Ward and wife Rachel of High Point; brother, Willard J. Pickrel and wife Jeanne of Inverness, Florida; great-grandchildren, Aidan S. Ward of Myrtle Beach, SC, Isla Anne Ward and Fisher R. Ward of High Point.
A private service will be held Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Memorial Gardens.
The family requests memorials be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1366, Asheboro, NC 27204 or CUOC, P.O. Box 784, Asheboro, NC 27204.
Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family. Please share remembrance and online condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
