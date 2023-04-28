HIGH POINT — Mrs. Hilda Rebecca Smith, 91, of High Point passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Born on May 2, 1931, in Monroe, NC, Hilda was the daughter of the late John and Wilma Crook. Before her illness, Hilda was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and loved singing in the choir for over 40 years, many of those years with her dear friend Donna Baker. She volunteered for several nonprofit groups, including Meals on Wheels. She loved working for Sam Moore Chair Co. for several decades in their showroom during the High Point Furniture Markets. Before her illness, she attended weekly Bible Study with her dear friend Patsy Surles at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
Hilda was affectionately known as "Mimi" by her loving family. She adored her two grandchildren, Kelley and McKelvey, and loved every opportunity to spend time with them.
Her 1 1/2 year old great -granddaughter Maddie, brought her much joy with many visits and home videos. Maddie called her Mimi by name during her last visit. A big smile came over Mimi's face. She was ready for Heaven!
Hilda is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Robert I. Smith; her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Lawry Bump; her grandchildren: Kelley Bump Sharpe and her husband Andy of Charlotte, NC and McKelvey Bump of Stamford, CT; and her great-granddaughter, Madeline Sharpe. Also surviving is her brother, John A. Crook Jr. of Monroe, NC.
A private graveside service will be held in Monroe on Saturday May 6.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St.,
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
