HIGH POINT — Mrs. Hilda Rebecca Smith, 91, of High Point passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Born on May 2, 1931, in Monroe, NC, Hilda was the daughter of the late John and Wilma Crook. Before her illness, Hilda was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and loved singing in the choir for over 40 years, many of those years with her dear friend Donna Baker. She volunteered for several nonprofit groups, including Meals on Wheels. She loved working for Sam Moore Chair Co. for several decades in their showroom during the High Point Furniture Markets. Before her illness, she attended weekly Bible Study with her dear friend Patsy Surles at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

