HIGH POINT— Hilda Teresa Guevara Kahn, 85, of High Point, passed away Monday at High Point Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by family.
Born April 8, 1936, in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, Hilda was the youngest of six children of Abel and Clara Guevara. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Russell Ray Kahn, who she married at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico in 1956. Over the course of their marriage, they moved from Puerto Rico to various states on the U.S mainland before finally settling in High Point. Many former High Point students will remember her as the school secretary at Griffin, Brentwood, and Kirkman Park schools, where she worked faithfully for many years.
The beloved matriarch of a large, sprawling family, Hilda took great pride in, and was happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She took annual trips to her beloved Costa Rica and loved sharing her homeland’s culture and beauty with others. If music was playing, she was dancing. If there was a beach nearby, she was sunning. She will always be remembered for her fiery and vivacious spirit and strength of heart.
She lived a faith-filled life of devotion and service to Jesus. She was quick to share her faith with others and used her God-given gifts to serve in a multitude of ministries at both Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Grace Church of High Point. Countless lives were touched by her kindness, generosity, hospitality, and prayers of healing. Her home was always open to others as she was known to mentor, comfort and befriend the lonely, broken-hearted and anyone in need of family.
Hilda is survived by her children: Dennis Ray Kahn of Santa Monica, California; Vivian Kahn Mitchell of Colfax; Mary Kahn Miller (Kevin) of Oak Ridge; David Alan Kahn Sr. (Celly) of Florence, SC; Glenn Michael Kahn (Angie) of Asheboro; Ana Kahn Bullock (Jeff) of High Point; Yvette Kahn Kell (Mike) of Leesville, SC, and Russell Edward Kahn (Elizabeth) of Cary; 29 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Dora Guevara Volio of San Jose, Costa Rica, and Clara Guevara Hicks of Columbus, MS, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews in the United States and Costa Rica.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. -11:45 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Grace Church of High Point, 1141 Enterprise Drive, followed by a funeral service at noon. A private family entombment will be held at Floral Garden Park Mausoleum following the service.
Memorials may be made to The House of Prayer, 5884 Riverdale Dr. Jamestown, NC 27282 or Hospice of the Piedmont/High Point, 1801 Westchester Dr, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
