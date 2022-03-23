HIGH POINT — Mrs. Hilda Dennis Owen, 88, resident of High Point, died March 21, 2022 at High Point Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 24, 1933 in Davidson County, a daughter of Clyde W. and Thelma Kellis Dennis. As a resident of this area all her life, she graduated from Fair Grove High School in Thomasville, where she was Salutatorian and later graduated from High Point School of Nursing. She then attended Bowman Gray School of Medicine where she completed the requirements to become a Nurse Anesthetist. Her career as a CRNA spanned over 40 years at High Point Hospital. She was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband David C Gadd in 1971, her second husband Ken R Owen in 2009, a sister Pauline Lucas, and a brother Leon Dennis.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Shipwash (Don) of Jamestown; son, Raymond Gadd (Dawn) of Soddy Daisy, TN; sister, Rosemary Williamson (Barry) of Thomasville; five grandchildren, Ashley Simpson (Bart), Lindsay Gadd, David Gadd, Leah Gadd and Maggie Gadd; three great grandchildren, Crew, Cove and Cora Simpson (and one due in June); two step grandchildren, Bruce Shipwash (Kristy) and Carly Ogburn (Doug); and five step great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Dr. Ken Lyon and Rev. Melissa Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury room at the church. A private family interment will be held earlier Sunday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 1225 Chestnut Dr. High Point, NC 27262 or to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
