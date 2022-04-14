THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Hilda Gray Clinard Atwood, 88, a resident of Thomasville passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. She was born on June 7, 1933 in Davidson County to the late Lloyd Clinard and Lena Pearl Landreth Clinard.
Hilda worked many years with Thomasville Furniture Industries and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. On June 28, 1952 she married Everette Preston Atwood, who preceded her in death in 2009. She is also preceded in death by her son, Ronald “Mark” Atwood; grandson, Jared Blake Atwood; brother, James Clinard; and her parents, Lloyd Clinard and Lena Pearl Landreth Clinard.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna Dingman and husband Randy of Salem, VA; grandchildren, Adrienne Camacci and husband Shawn, Ryan Atwood and wife Devon, Allison Dingman, Emily Dingman, Steven Dingman, and Jon Dingman; great-grandchildren, Michael Camacci and Charlee Atwood; and two sisters, Jerri Parrish and Selma McNeil.
A graveside service honoring the life of her son, Ronald “Mark” Atwood and Hilda’s life will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Fairview United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
