HIGH POINT — Mr. Herschel Dean King, 73, a 26-year resident of High Point, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 5, 2023.

Born May 8, 1949 in Randolph County, North Carolina, Herschel was the son of Tommie Edmond and Ruth Olene Lennon King.

