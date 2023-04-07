HIGH POINT — Mr. Herschel Dean King, 73, a 26-year resident of High Point, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 5, 2023.
Born May 8, 1949 in Randolph County, North Carolina, Herschel was the son of Tommie Edmond and Ruth Olene Lennon King.
In 1970, Herschel began a 23 year period of his career working for the McDonald’s Corporation. Later, in 1993, he became a McDonald’s owner/operator, expanding to the ownership of 8 restaurants in and around High Point, and retiring in 2021. However, he did not only serve food at work. To know Herschel was to know a good meal. An accomplished amateur chef, Herschel approached his cooking as he approached the rest of his life: with love, hard work, attention to detail and a heartfelt concern for the happiness of others. The consummate host, few things could evoke Herschel’s bright smile more than those he loved gathered around a table he had prepared for them.
That smile was always at its brightest, though, when he was surrounded by his two leading ladies: his wife, Jackie, and his daughter, Alexis. He followed them on adventures around the globe, yet they were his whole world. Ever unassuming – or as unassuming as one can be in a lavender sport coat and butter yellow chinos – Herschel was content to work tirelessly in the background to provide the life he wanted for his beloved family.
Herschel is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Jackie Moore King; his daughter, Alexis King Ford, and husband, Kolsen, of High Point; two brothers, Jeffrey King (Cathy) of Amherst, MA, and Brian King (Heather) of Summerfield, SC; and many nieces and nephews. Though they mourn his passing, all those who loved Herschel find solace in the fact that he is now seated at his Heavenly Father’s table, a recipient of His great provision and bounty. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark King.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, in the sanctuary of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point, with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the Asbury Room at the church. Following the 2 p.m. service, an interment will be held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. At its conclusion, as Herschel would have wanted, guests are invited to return to Wesley Memorial for a reception where dinner will be served in the courtyard of the Asbury Room.
Memorials may be directed to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke on behalf of Alexis King/ Team Pink Penguin. Checks should be made payable to and sent to The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710 or given online through http://dccc.convio.net/goto/PinkPenguin2023.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
