HIGH POINT — Herman Jones Hunter Sr., 88, of High Point, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born Oct. 6, 1933, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Duval Washington Hunter and the late Carmel Rothrock Hunter. Herman graduated from the McCallie Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and attended UNC-Chapel Hill, but graduated from Guilford College. He was a member of the High Point Rotary Club with 55 years of perfect attendance, was a charter member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, and was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. Herman was a member of the UNC Educational Foundation for over 30 years (Rams Club) and helped found the High Point Stars Soccer Team. In 1957 he joined his father at Hunter Coal and Oil and was instrumental in changing the company to Hunter Heating and Air.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rebecca Yow Hunter of the home; sons, Herman Jones Hunter Jr., and wife Sarah of High Point, Anthony Yow Hunter and wife Judy of Elk Park; and James Matthew Hunter and wife Kerrin of High Point; daughter, Frances Hunter Belviso and husband Thomas of New Haven, CT; grandchildren, Herman Jones Hunter III, and Davis Whalen Hunter.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Patterson officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service in the Asbury Room.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Foundation, PO Box 5503 High Point, NC 27262 or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
