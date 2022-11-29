TRINITY— Herman Holmes DeLoach, 90, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Born April 19, 1932, in Ouachita Parish, LA, he was a son of the late Albertus Lee DeLoach Jr. and the late Helen Gray DeLoach. Herman was a US Navy veteran, an electrical engineer and a member of Hope Church.
He is survived by his son, Guy DeLoach (Dorry) of Cleveland, TN; daughter, Mary Tammerlyn DeLoach of Trinity; six grandchildren, Mary Jane Hedrick, Kimberly Sampson and husband Kenneth, Aaron Wesley Brown and wife Kalyn, Tammy Lynn Brown, Stephen DeLoach and wife Sarah, and Brian DeLoach and wife Caitlin; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine McClendon DeLoach.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Renaissance Church in Jamestown with Rev. Randall Reece officiating. Inurnment will be at Salisbury National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.