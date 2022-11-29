HPTNWS- 11-30-22 DELOACH, HERMAN.jpg

TRINITY— Herman Holmes DeLoach, 90, of Trinity, passed away Tuesday, Nov.15, 2022, at Graybrier Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born April 19, 1932, in Ouachita Parish, LA, he was a son of the late Albertus Lee DeLoach Jr. and the late Helen Gray DeLoach. Herman was a US Navy veteran, an electrical engineer and a member of Hope Church.

