HIGH POINT — Mr. Herbert White Jr., 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1933 in Georgetown, SC the second child of 12 born to the union of Herbert White Sr., and Rosa Myers White. He was preceded in death by four siblings.
Herbert retired from Spring Air Mattress as a truck driver.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Frances Edna White of the home; two sons, Tryone (Gail) Fraiser and Daniel White; three brothers, Maunie White, Joe White and Benjamin (B.J.) White; four sisters, Lia Heard, Omega Duncan, Carrie Cooper and Mary Duncan; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road. Entombment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.