HPTNWS- 1-21-23 WHITE, HERBERT.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Herbert White Jr., 89, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1933 in Georgetown, SC the second child of 12 born to the union of Herbert White Sr., and Rosa Myers White. He was preceded in death by four siblings.

Herbert retired from Spring Air Mattress as a truck driver.

