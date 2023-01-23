HPTNWS- 1-24-23 WHITE, HERBERT.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mr. Herbert White Jr., departed this life on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. He was born on April 9, 1933, a son of the late Herbert White Sr., and Rosa White. He was also preceded in death by his siblings.

He retired from Spring Air Mattress as a truck driver. He was a member of Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church.

