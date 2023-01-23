HIGH POINT — Mr. Herbert White Jr., departed this life on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. He was born on April 9, 1933, a son of the late Herbert White Sr., and Rosa White. He was also preceded in death by his siblings.
He retired from Spring Air Mattress as a truck driver. He was a member of Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Frances E. White; two sons, Herbert White III of High Point, NC, and Tyron (Gail) Frasier of New York; two grandchildren, Daniel White of High Point, NC and Jasmine Frasier of New York; four sisters, Lila Heard, Carrie Cooper, and Mary L. Duncan, all of Georgetown, SC, and Omega Duncan of Hartford, CT; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Lois Parker of Raleigh, NC; special friends, Wayne “Sport” Tuttle, and Teresa Ogletree; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, (Today) Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church. Entombment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
