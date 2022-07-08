HIGH POINT— Herbert Monroe Clapp passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, having enjoyed an energetic life. He was born March 20, 1930, in High Point NC to the late Thurman Vestal Clapp and Ava Lee Phillips Clapp Yates.
Preceded in death are wives, Ursula Marie Clapp (m. 1999) and Ann Southerland Clapp (m. 1958). Ann S. Clapp is the birth mother of his three sons, all surviving; Eric Monroe Clapp, David Lee Clapp and John Ashley Clapp. John Clapp married Tamara Melissa Torres Martinez in 2017.
Employed over 40 years with Marsh Furniture Company in traffic management and sales, Herbert Clapp retired in 1998. He treasured reminiscing about people and places all across NC. With a youthful spirit, “Herb” especially enjoyed sports cars, homing pigeons, motor scooters and fishing.
Respected by friends and associates over the years, who felt his kindhearted integrity, Herbert Monroe Clapp will remain honored by his loving family.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in High Point.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please give to your local ASPCA.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
