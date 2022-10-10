TRINITY — Herbert "Lee" Andrews Jr., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, NC. He was born on Dec. 26, 1935, in High Point, NC, to Herbert Lee Andrews Sr. and Beulah Bouldin Andrews. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1954 and Guilford College in 1959. Following college, Lee proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. On June 29, 1963, he married Doris Wall. Lee received his master's degree in Education from UNC Greensboro in 1974. He earned a Specialist in Education degree from Appalachian State in 1981.

He began his teaching career in Chatham County, then with Thomasville High School, where he taught biology. His next move took him to High Point Central High School from 1965 to 1984. During this time, Lee served as a teacher, Dean of Students and Principal of High Point Central High School. In 1984 Lee’s career culminated with High Point City Schools Central Office; where he served as High Point City Schools Athletic Director and Personnel Director, before retiring in 1991. Following retirement, he served as the Interim Head of School for High Point Friends School in 2006.

