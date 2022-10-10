TRINITY — Herbert "Lee" Andrews Jr., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, NC. He was born on Dec. 26, 1935, in High Point, NC, to Herbert Lee Andrews Sr. and Beulah Bouldin Andrews. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1954 and Guilford College in 1959. Following college, Lee proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. On June 29, 1963, he married Doris Wall. Lee received his master's degree in Education from UNC Greensboro in 1974. He earned a Specialist in Education degree from Appalachian State in 1981.
He began his teaching career in Chatham County, then with Thomasville High School, where he taught biology. His next move took him to High Point Central High School from 1965 to 1984. During this time, Lee served as a teacher, Dean of Students and Principal of High Point Central High School. In 1984 Lee’s career culminated with High Point City Schools Central Office; where he served as High Point City Schools Athletic Director and Personnel Director, before retiring in 1991. Following retirement, he served as the Interim Head of School for High Point Friends School in 2006.
Lee enjoyed raising and training beagles and basset hound dogs. He won many field trials through the years. He also had a special place in his heart for training and raising border collies. He enjoyed farming and was well known for growing tomatoes, watermelons and pumpkins. He loved to share the fruits of his labor with friends and family. Lee won many awards from the Dixie Classic and the North Carolina State Fairs for his produce. An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching NC State sports, the Atlanta Braves, and any sport that his grandchildren played.
He was a humble man who was well respected by all who knew him. He was a birthright Quaker and a lifelong member of Archdale Friends Meeting. There he served as a Sunday School teacher, Clerk of Monthly Meeting, a trustee, and a member of Quaker Men. He also was a member of the High Point Kiwanis Club.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Andrews; his daughter, Lisa Jones (Walter) of Kinston, NC; son, Herb Andrews (Shandel) of Archdale, NC; his grandchildren, Andrew Jones, John Andrews and Hollis Andrews; and his sister, Nancy Myers, of Savannah, Georgia. Also surviving are his nieces, Debbie Jones and Sharon Jameson and their families and Tanya Perez (Ruben); his nephew Dennis Wall (Karen) and their families; and a special sister-in-law, Joann Wall of Acworth, Georgia.
A service to celebrate Lee’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. from Archdale Friends Meeting, with Pastor Rodney Kirby and Pastor Rusty Parsons officiating. The John Archdale Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. The committal service will follow in Archdale Friends Meeting Columbarium. His family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Lee’s Memory may be made to Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, N.C. 27203, Archdale Friends Meeting, 114 Trindale Road, Archdale, N.C. 27263 or Quaker Lake Camp 1503 NC Hwy 62, Climax, N.C. 27233
Online condolences may be made on Lee’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale. The service will be live streamed and it can be viewed on Archdale Friends YouTube page.
