THOMASVILLE — Bro. Henry Waldo Hammonds, 72, of Thomasville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. at Lexington Pentecostal Church of the Living God, 1214 South Salisbury Street, Lexington, NC 27292. The family will greet friends on Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons funeral home in Thomasville.
