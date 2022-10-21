HIGH POINT — It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Henry Thomas Garrett of High Point N.C. on Oct. 19 2022. He fought the good fight with his battle with cancer. Born in 1940 to Clyde and Lucy Garrett of Jamestown N.C. He had a well filled life full of love and friendships. Tommy was an Air Force Veteran and loved that he served this country. He retired from Harris Teeter. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend to so many. He loved his family more than anything. Tommy enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved the outdoors be it hunting, fishing or golfing.
Preceding him in death; Wife Faye Proctor Garrett of 49 years. Son in law Mike Cribb, sisters Brenda Sams and Evelyn Workman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.