TRINITY — Mr. Henry Mitchell “Mitch” Long, 63, resident of Trinity, died July 12, 2023 in Lexington, North Carolina.
Mitch was born Oct. 1, 1959 in Charlotte, NC, a son to Henry and Lillian Gant Long.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
As a resident of this area since 1974, he worked over 30 years for Rose Furniture. Later, he operated his own trucking company from 1999-2010, and most recently, was owner of his landscaping business. Mitch was an active member of the Archdale/Trinity community for many years. He was a fantastic husband, father, grandfather and mentor who was always there for his family and friends.
Surviving is his wife, Melissa Long of Trinity; two sons, Mitchell Long and wife Whitney of High Point and Matthew Turner and wife Carley of High Point; two brothers, David Long and Barry Long, both of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Hailey Turner, Madison Turner, Alyssa Turner, Reid Long and Ava Long; two sisters-in-law, Connie Long of Trinity and Tonya Turner of High Point; and his brother-in-law, Toby Turner of High Point. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Rick and Steve Long.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
