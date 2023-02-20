HIGH POINT — On Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023, Henry Lee (Pickle) Little, 68 gained his wings. Henry was born Sept. 23, 1954 to the late Samuel Little and Elmaree Williams. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles Little, and Samuel Little Jr., Grand-Mother; Effie Tyson and a dear Mother-in-law Margaret Caldwell.
Henry received his education here in NC and continued his education in Washington D.C. He was a dedicated worker for MGM Transport as a dock worker before retiring due to his illness. Henry was a loving Husband, Wonderful Father, Grand-daddy and Great-Grand-daddy. Henry Loved watching his westerns and other times he loved fishing when he was able.
Henry leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, of the home, Patricia Little, 2 sons Adrian Caldwell and Henry Little Jr. 10 Grand-children, 2 Great-Grandchildren; 3 sisters, Lillie Davis (Angelo) of Thomasville, NC, Timpie Little (Steven) of Elizabeth City, NJ, Mildred Powell (Rasheed) Elizabeth City, NJ; 2 brothers, Al-Terek Little and Johnny Little of Elizabeth City, NJ. 2 special cousins dear to his heart, Bobby Tyson and Patricia Williams and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
The viewing for Henry Lee (Pickle) Little will be Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 at Johnson and Sons from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 206 Fourth Street and other times at the home; 1311 Kimery Dr.
