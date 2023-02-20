HPTNWS- 2-21-23 LITTLE, HENRY.jpg

HIGH POINT — On Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023, Henry Lee (Pickle) Little, 68 gained his wings. Henry was born Sept. 23, 1954 to the late Samuel Little and Elmaree Williams. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles Little, and Samuel Little Jr., Grand-Mother; Effie Tyson and a dear Mother-in-law Margaret Caldwell.

Henry received his education here in NC and continued his education in Washington D.C. He was a dedicated worker for MGM Transport as a dock worker before retiring due to his illness. Henry was a loving Husband, Wonderful Father, Grand-daddy and Great-Grand-daddy. Henry Loved watching his westerns and other times he loved fishing when he was able.

