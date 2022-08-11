HPTNWS- 8-12-22 WILLIAMS, HENRY JR.jpg

HIGH POINT — Henry Clyde Williams Jr., 84, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.

Born Nov.18, 1937, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Henry Clyde Williams Sr. and the late Mildred Catherine Lotts Williams. Henry worked as a salesman for White International, was a graduate of High Point Central, a member of First Baptist Church in High Point, and a past member of the Elks Lodge.

