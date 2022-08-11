HIGH POINT — Henry Clyde Williams Jr., 84, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Nov.18, 1937, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Henry Clyde Williams Sr. and the late Mildred Catherine Lotts Williams. Henry worked as a salesman for White International, was a graduate of High Point Central, a member of First Baptist Church in High Point, and a past member of the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Williams of the home; daughter, Donnaree Forehand of Greensboro; grandchildren, Madisen Forehand of Greensboro, Haley Basden (Matthew) of Kernersville, Michelle Bunn (Robert) of Thomasville and Brandon Short of Kernersville; great grandchildren, Ava Dillon and McKenna Basden; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Williams and a sister, Ronda Holcomb.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in High Point with Reverend Paul Coates officiating.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.