HIGH POINT — Mr. Henry “Hank” Adam Wall, 71, passed away Saturday, March 5,2022 at Moses Cone Hospital.
The Homegoing Celebration services to honor the Life and Legacy of Henry “Hank” Wall will commence on Saturday March 19, 2022 in a private service reserved for family ONLY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating will be reserved for the family, designated participants and invited guests ONLY.
Public visitation and greeting during the family hour will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sharpe Road Church of Christ located at 2400 Sharpe Rd. Greensboro NC 27406.
There will be a community and friends celebration TBA so that all who loved and supported Hank can participate. Thank you in advance for your respectful understanding.
In lieu of flowers, either send a monetary contribution to the cash app listed below: $HWA19 Gift
OR purchase his book, They Used to Call Me Brother, and carry on his legacy https://theyusedtocallmebrother.weeblysite.com
Masks are required; The celebration will be live streamed from the Sharpe Road Church of Christ facebook page
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Wall family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.