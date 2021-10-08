THOMASVILLE – Mrs. Helen Maxine Shoemaker Smith, 97, a resident of Field Street, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House. She was born on March 15, 1924 in Davidson County, NC to Cora Effie Leonard Shoemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was a dedicated caregiver to many during her lifetime. She was a lifelong resident of Thomasville and worked in the textile industry. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Price (Rick) Smith on Dec. 4, 2016, whom she married on Dec. 19, 1946; her brothers, Garland Shoemaker, O.V. (Red) Shoemaker, and P.A. Shoemaker; and her sisters, Cora Rachel, Mildred Stewart, and Ila Mae Rockett.
Surviving is her daughter, Carol Dawn Carter and husband Timothy of Thomasville; her son, Norman Kisner (Ricky) Smith of Denton; five grandchildren, Patrick Capel Smith of Thomasville, Christopher George Payne and wife Kelly of High Point, Andrew Ryan Payne of High Point, Matthew Stewart Payne of Thomasville, and Bryan Edward Payne and wife Erica of Dubai, UAE; two step-grandchildren, TJ Carter and TeNae Carter; and four great-grandchildren, Savannah Cline and husband Brad, Joshua Smith, Lyssa Smith, and Jaxson Payne.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Rev. Rodney Burton officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First UMC, PO Box 1860, Thomasville, NC 27361 or to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
