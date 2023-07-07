HIGH POINT — Helen Shirley Boel, age 95, a resident of Westchester Harbour, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Shirley was born in Troy, NY, a daughter of the late Robert F. Gunsalus and Helen Boyd Gunsalus. She retired from New York Telephone Company after many years of service. Shirley was an accomplished pianist and served her Lord and Savior in this capacity at First Wesleyan Church for many years. She and her husband loved to travel all over the United States, Canada, Europe and the Holy Land. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Donald Boel, and four siblings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.