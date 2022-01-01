HIGH POINT — Ms. Helen Ruth Wall, 66, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
She was born on July 26, 1955, in Wadesboro, NC, to the late David Wall and Tillie Ingram Wall. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Annie Rebecca Wall, and a brother, Alfornia Wall.
Helen attended the Guilford County Public Schools and was a graduate of High Point Central High School. She was employed as a private duty nurse.
She is survived by one son, Kendrick Wall, of High Point, NC; two grandchildren, Kievion Wall and Kennisha Wall, of High Point, NC; six brothers, Willie (Rose) Wall, Lafayette (Dorothy) Wall, Jeffrey (Trina) Wall, Walter Wall, and Dennis Wall, all of High Point, NC, and Terry (Renee) Wall, of Greensboro, NC; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns Avenue. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the Wall family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
