HIGH POINT — Helen Maxine Rich, 76, of High Point, North Carolina went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 2, 2023 following several years of declining health.

Helen was born in Bryson City, NC, the daughter of the late Marshall Locke and Elizabeth Sutton. Helen worked in the textile industries for many years. She enjoyed reading, watching game shows and soap operas. Helen loved going to auctions and flea markets with her husband. She was preceded in death by her two sons; Robin Lee and Ricky Wayne Rich.