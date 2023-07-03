HIGH POINT — Helen Maxine Rich, 76, of High Point, North Carolina went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 2, 2023 following several years of declining health.
Helen was born in Bryson City, NC, the daughter of the late Marshall Locke and Elizabeth Sutton. Helen worked in the textile industries for many years. She enjoyed reading, watching game shows and soap operas. Helen loved going to auctions and flea markets with her husband. She was preceded in death by her two sons; Robin Lee and Ricky Wayne Rich.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 31 years, Robert Rich; four daughters, Cynthia Wolf (Bruno), Donna Dennis (Randy), Bonnie Caudle and Brenda Perry; two sons; Timothy Rich and Robert Rich Jr.; three sisters, Bonnie Osborne, Marie Barnes and Ruth Maynard; 21 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Helen's life will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Chapel by Pastor Bruno Wolf. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1 p.m. until the service.
