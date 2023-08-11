THOMASVILLE — Helen Lorraine Weavil Hilton of Thomasville, NC passed away peacefully on August 9,2023 at Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born in Davidson County on March 10, 1933, to the late George Allen and Clara Elizabeth Byerly Weavil and lived in the Wallburg area her entire life. Helen is survived by her son, Gary Donald Hilton and his wife, Phyllis of Thomasville, and her daughter, Sue Ellen Hilton McKinney and her husband, Allen of Burlington. Granddaughters left to forever cherish Helen’s memory are Mandy Creel (Russell) and Casey Miller (Adam), and Great Grandchildren, Allie Creel and Levi Miller. Helen is also survived by her three sisters, Mary Alice Clodfelter, Betty Power and Ruth Fine; and her brother, Teddy Weavil and his wife, Mary Jo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Donald Hilton on Dec. 12, 2013, her parents and two brothers, Frank Weavil and Clyde Weavil. Helen is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and multiple great nieces and great nephews.
Helen graduated from Wallburg School in the spring of 1951 and married Donald on Sept. 23 of that same year. From a young age until her health no longer permitted, she was always quite the gifted seamstress and was employed many years for Honeycutt Interiors in High Point where she designed and created custom home décor for homes and businesses all across the Carolinas and Virginia. Few, if any, of Helen’s family members and close friends were without some, if not an entire house full of beautiful window and bed treatments that were carefully crafted by Helen. Following her retirement from Honeycutt Interiors, Helen opened and operated her own shop where she was self-employed for many years.
In addition to her lifelong interest in the design and creation of custom home décor, Helen was even more passionate about God’s creations, and that love was made very evident by the long hours she spent planting and maintaining a 2-acre yard filled with countless varieties of perennials, annuals, shrubbery and trees. She loved the challenge of taking a small plant cutting that may have been given to her by a friend and nurturing it until it grew into an established plant that Helen delighted in sharing with others. While she truly loved her flowers, Helen was just as interested in vegetable gardening and worked tirelessly alongside her son in the harvest and preservation of the many varieties of vegetables that Gary grew on our family farm.
Helen joined Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church when she married Donald, and she devoted her heart and much of her life to serving that church in various capacities. She loved her fellow United Methodist Women members and held many positions within that organization throughout the years. She looked forward each fall to attending the United Methodist Women’s Conference in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina. Helen sang beautiful soprano in the church choir and was instrumental in the design of the church’s new parsonage constructed in 2003. For seventeen consecutive years, beginning in 1996 - 2013, Helen served with her sister and a team of other Methodists from the High Point area who traveled to Puerto Rico to help construct churches in areas that otherwise would have had no facility in which to worship. She served her community through the “Meals on Wheels” program for many years and was an active member of the Wallburg Homemakers Club.
Helen truly enjoyed being a homebody, but she also loved to travel and enjoy nature’s scenery and new experiences. She was always ready to head out on an excursion, whether it be just a quick trip to her daughter’s homes in Burlington or North Myrtle Beach, or as far away as Disney World, the home of family members in Spokane, Washington, or the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.
Helen was kind hearted, selfless and always generous with her talents as well as her assets. For those of us fortunate enough to have known her well, she possessed a quick-witted humor that oftentimes appeared when least expected but so enjoyed by those around her.
Helen Hilton was a very special and devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, daughter and friend who loved her family unconditionally and without limit. A tremendous and overwhelming void is left by her death, but we find comfort in knowing that Jesus lived within her heart and that her physical suffering is no more. Helen left a lasting legacy for all those who knew and loved her; and were inspired by her shining examples of courage, humility, selflessness and Christian service.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions, Helen’s family respectfully requests donations be made to the Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jenny Hagee, 4295 West Lexington Avenue Extension, High Point, NC 27265 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27265.
Funeral services to celebrate Helen’s life will be held in the sanctuary at Mount Pleasant Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, NC at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023 with Pastor Eric Hilton and Pastor Tim Starbuck officiating. Those wishing to offer condolences to Helen’s family may do so prior to the service at the church, from 2 – 3:45 or other times at Helen’s home in Davidson County. Interment will be in the Mount Pleasant Church cemetery, immediately following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
