THOMASVILLE — Helen Lorraine Weavil Hilton of Thomasville, NC passed away peacefully on August 9,2023 at Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born in Davidson County on March 10, 1933, to the late George Allen and Clara Elizabeth Byerly Weavil and lived in the Wallburg area her entire life. Helen is survived by her son, Gary Donald Hilton and his wife, Phyllis of Thomasville, and her daughter, Sue Ellen Hilton McKinney and her husband, Allen of Burlington. Granddaughters left to forever cherish Helen’s memory are Mandy Creel (Russell) and Casey Miller (Adam), and Great Grandchildren, Allie Creel and Levi Miller. Helen is also survived by her three sisters, Mary Alice Clodfelter, Betty Power and Ruth Fine; and her brother, Teddy Weavil and his wife, Mary Jo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Donald Hilton on Dec. 12, 2013, her parents and two brothers, Frank Weavil and Clyde Weavil. Helen is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and multiple great nieces and great nephews.

Helen graduated from Wallburg School in the spring of 1951 and married Donald on Sept. 23 of that same year. From a young age until her health no longer permitted, she was always quite the gifted seamstress and was employed many years for Honeycutt Interiors in High Point where she designed and created custom home décor for homes and businesses all across the Carolinas and Virginia. Few, if any, of Helen’s family members and close friends were without some, if not an entire house full of beautiful window and bed treatments that were carefully crafted by Helen. Following her retirement from Honeycutt Interiors, Helen opened and operated her own shop where she was self-employed for many years.