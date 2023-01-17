TRINITY — Frances Helen Small Hutchins, 86, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Henry Milton and Vera Yow Small. She was co-owner and operator, along with her husband, of Hutchin’s Television Rental for 47 years and was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church where she had served as church treasurer for many years and sang in the choir. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with a giving and caring spirit who always put family first.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Hutchins, whom she married on Nov. 5, 1954; a son, Ronald Ray Hutchins; and two brothers, Earl Small and L.J. Small.
Helen is survived by a son, Terry Hutchins (Kristy) of Trinity; daughters, Lisa Hussey of Thomasville and Kelli Burns of High Point; seven grandchildren, Ryan Hutchins, Coleman Hutchins, Jordan Hussey, Alex Hussey, Olivia Burns, Harrison Burns and Heidi Gallimore (Dustin); two great-grandchildren, Marley-Jane Holt and Sebastian Gallimore; sister, Hazel Lamb (John); brother, Paul Small (Jessie), both of Randleman; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service celebrating Helen’s life will be held 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Hopewell United Methodist Church with Rev. Daniel Han officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4615 Dundas Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hutchins family.
