TRINITY — Frances Helen Small Hutchins, 86, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Randolph County and was the daughter of the late Henry Milton and Vera Yow Small. She was co-owner and operator, along with her husband, of Hutchin’s Television Rental for 47 years and was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church where she had served as church treasurer for many years and sang in the choir. Helen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother with a giving and caring spirit who always put family first.

