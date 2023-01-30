TRINITY — Helen Francine Hammett Blackburn, age 98, passed away quietly at home with family present on Jan. 25, 2023. She was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Jacksonville, AL, the daughter of the late Richard Aaron Hammett and Nellie Mae Martin Hammett.
Helen lived in Jacksonville, AL, until her family relocated to High Point, NC, in the early 1940’s. She resided in High Point until the mid-seventies, when she relocated to Trinity, NC. Lamparts, Inc. in High Point employed her for 35 years until her retirement in 1995. Helen was a member of High Point Church of Christ. She adored her poodle Maxie, who passed away in Oct. after 13 years of companionship. Helen loved her many flowers and never met a flower she did not love. She enjoyed many types of birds that descended each morning outside her living room window. She had a great sense of humor, had a quick wit and made friends very easily. Over the years, she enjoyed bargain shopping with family members, especially at large outlets in the Northeast.
Helen suffered a stroke in Sept.. She returned home in early Nov. where her daughter, Carolyn, served as her primary caregiver, with assistance from other family. She had also been under Hospice care at home for about two months before her passing.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Linda Gail Bryson Blackwell (Dr. Richard E. Blackwell,) Carolyn Ann Bryson; five grandchildren, Richard Edward Blackwell (Heather Blackwell,) Ashley Yvonne Blackwell, Angie Francine Smith, Neta Ann Ledford, Jackie Lynn Varner; eight great-grandchildren, Angela, Crystal, Terry, Cody, David, Aaron, Alex, Jillian; eight great-great-grandchildren, Jenna, Connor, Keri, Alena, Reni, David, Blair, Tyler; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Hammett and Connie Hammett. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold U. Hammett, Willard J. Hammett, Richard N. Hammett, and William C. Hammett.
A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations, 967 Phillips Avenue, High Point, NC 27262 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Floral Garden in High Point.
The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10-10:45 at the funeral home.
The family is in the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals & Cremations of High Point. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sechrestdavisphillipsavenue.com – select obituaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.