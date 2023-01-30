HPTNWS- 1-31-23 BLACKBURN, HELEN.jpg

TRINITY — Helen Francine Hammett Blackburn, age 98, passed away quietly at home with family present on Jan. 25, 2023. She was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Jacksonville, AL, the daughter of the late Richard Aaron Hammett and Nellie Mae Martin Hammett.

Helen lived in Jacksonville, AL, until her family relocated to High Point, NC, in the early 1940’s. She resided in High Point until the mid-seventies, when she relocated to Trinity, NC. Lamparts, Inc. in High Point employed her for 35 years until her retirement in 1995. Helen was a member of High Point Church of Christ. She adored her poodle Maxie, who passed away in Oct. after 13 years of companionship. Helen loved her many flowers and never met a flower she did not love. She enjoyed many types of birds that descended each morning outside her living room window. She had a great sense of humor, had a quick wit and made friends very easily. Over the years, she enjoyed bargain shopping with family members, especially at large outlets in the Northeast.

